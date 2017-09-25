NEWS |

 
Dijsselbloem: Greece an integral EU and eurozone member

Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem met with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos Monday afternoon, bringing a message of reassurance that Greece is “an integral member of the EU and the eurozone.”

President Pavlopoulos assured the Eurogroup chairman that Greece will fully respect its obligations, but expects its partners to meet their own obligations towards the country in terms of debt relief. 

The two men also agreed that the third review of Greece’s bailout program must be completed as soon as possible. 

