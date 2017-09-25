Refugee arrivals double this month on Lesvos

Nearly 2,000 refugees and migrants arrived on the island of Lesvos so far this month, nearly double the number that arrived on the island by boat from Turkey in August. The latest influx is adding to the pressures the eastern Aegean islands continue to face as hosting and detention centers are overcrowded, leading to occasional instances of violence.



According to the Interior Ministry, as of Monday morning more than 13,300 refugees and migrants are on the eastern Aegean islands, with over 6,300 on Lesvos and 3,000 on Samos.