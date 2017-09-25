Products of Crete | Athens | September 27 - October 1

The sixth annual exhibition of products from Crete will take place at the Baroutadiko park in Aegaleo, western Athens, from Wednesday, September 27, to Sunday, October 1. The event is hosted by the Union of Cretans in Aegaleo and will feature a wide variety of delicacies from the island, including wines, honey, cheese, olive oil and many more, which will be available for tasting and purchase. There will also be live traditional Cretan music and dance performances. Admission is free

Alsos Aegaleo Baroutadiko, 11 Olympias, Aegaleo