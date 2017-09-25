Downtown Athens to get two more pedestrian streets

Athens municipal authorities have announced that two more streets in the city center – Avramiotou and Karori – will be turned over to pedestrians as part of an effort to spruce up the old commercial part of the capital.

The new streets will be closed to motor traffic as of Wednesday.

Over the last five months, the City of Athens has pedestrianized Visi, Kairi, Agathonos, Polykleitou, Vlachava, Chrysospiliotisis and Nikiou streets.

The program to revive the city’s old commercial quarters is being funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.