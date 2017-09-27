Ryanair cancels winter flights to and from Hania

Among Ryanair’s winter flight schedule cancellations affecting 34 destinations that the company announced Wednesday were all services to and from Hania. All Ryanair’s winter flights between the Cretan airport and Athens, Thessaloniki and Paphos have been suspended, but the airline did say it would provide those who have already booked their flights with a full refund.



The decision concerns flights from November 2017 till March 24, 2018. In total the Irish carrier is canceling 18,000 flights across its network, affecting some 2 million passengers, and reducing its fleet by 25 aircraft as of November.