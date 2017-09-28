Archaeologists put off talks on fate of Elliniko plot again

The country’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) on Wednesday postponed for the third time in a month a scheduled discussion about whether part of a plot at Elliniko, the site of the capital’s former airport in southern Athens, should be declared of archaeological interest, a move that could stop a large real estate investment in the area.



KAS is expected to convene again next Tuesday. In the meantime, a source representing the government indicated that, although the administration respects laws designed to protect antiquities, “this does not mean that it will tolerate intentional obstructionism that could put in question... its stated goal for the completion of the investment at Elliniko.”



The Culture Ministry and Elliniko SA, the company that is to develop the site, have already signed an agreement foreseeing strict adherence to laws for the protection of antiquities. However, KAS appears to want greater control over the site.