SYRIZA's political council expresses 'full support' for Elliniko project

The political council of leftist SYRIZA on Thursday issued a statement expressing its "full support" for the completion of "all the necessary steps related to the launch of the realization of the investment at Elliniko, with full respect for the law and the foreseen procedures."

The council convened under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to discuss the Elliniko investment following Wednesday's decision by the country's Central Archaeological Council (KAS) to postpone a meeting about whether part of the Elliniko plot should be declared a protected area.

It was the third move by KAS to postpone a decision on the matter within a month amid speculation that leftist SYRIZA is divided about the investment.

In a related development, Interior Minister Panos Skourletis assumed a different stance to the central government line, hailing state archaeologists for "fighting to protect the country."



