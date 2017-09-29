Marko Livaja scored two goals, the second on the 90th minute, to snatch a point for AEK at its home game with Austria Vienna on Thursday (2-2), keeping it in second at the table on a night it nearly lost due to its numerous defensive errors.

The injury and substitution of defender Uros Cosic midway through the first half cost AEK as it created a hole at the center of its defense.

After a narrow escape for AEK, as the woodwork denied Austria’s Christoph Monschein early on, the host opened the score 28 minutes into the game as Livaja scored his maiden goal with AEK making the most of some confusion in the Austrian defense.

AEK’s lead lasted no more than 15 minutes, as the Greeks’ defensive frailties allowed Monschein to equalize two minutes from half-time.

It got worse for the Athens club at the start of the second half, as Ismael Tajouri-Shradi capitalized on another lapse of concentration in the Greek defense to complete the visitors’ comeback.

After 2-1 AEK created and missed a host of chances, often denied by Austria keeper Patrick Pentz. However the excellent goallie could do nothing to stop Livaja from equalizing right at the end of regulation time, with the Croat saving AEK’s face on the night.

Up next AEK travels to Italy to face group leader AC Milan on October 19.