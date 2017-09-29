Elliniko investment project to continue as planned, deputy minister says

Even if part of Athens’s old international airport at Elliniko, which is slated for a massive urban redevelopment project worth 8 billion euros, is declared of archaeological interest the rest of the investment will proceed as planned, Greece’s deputy Economy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas has said.

“Entire cities are of archaeological interest in Greece and yet houses are built [there] every day,” Pitsiorlas told Skai on Friday.

The government’s top advisory body on the protection of antiquities, the Central Archaeological Council (KAS), failed to decide whether to approve the plan again on Wednesday. Its 17-member committee has now adjourned for a third time this month and will convene again next Tuesday.