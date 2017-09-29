More than 400 migrants have landed on Aegean islands since Monday

New arrivals to the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos, Chios and Samos have raised the number of migrants landing in Greece from neighboring Turkey since Monday to 406, government figures showed on Friday.



In the past five days, 207 migrants landed on Lesvos, 156 on Chios and 43 on Samos.



Speaking in Parliament Friday, Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas admitted the hike in migrant arrivals, however adding that numbers did not suggest a collapse of the 2016 EU-Turkey deal to stem migration flows.



“Such a development would be a tragedy,” he said.