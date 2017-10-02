NEWS |

 
NEWS

Migrant ship located off Peloponnese coast

TAGS: Migration

A boat carrying 75 refugees and migrants was located more than 80 miles southeast of Pylos, in the southwestern Peloponnese.

According to the coast guard, a distress call was made from the boat in Monday morning and a cargo ship was nearby the location of the call.

A coast guard vessel has responded to the call and sent a vessel to the location.  

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 