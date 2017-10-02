Migrant ship located off Peloponnese coast
A boat carrying 75 refugees and migrants was located more than 80 miles southeast of Pylos, in the southwestern Peloponnese.
According to the coast guard, a distress call was made from the boat in Monday morning and a cargo ship was nearby the location of the call.
A coast guard vessel has responded to the call and sent a vessel to the location.