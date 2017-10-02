Doctors’ group tries to contain anti-vax movement
The association made the recommendation after hearing numerous complaints regarding misleading or false certificates issued by doctors that provide an excuse for parents who are opposed to childhood vaccinations.
The Panhellenic Association of Doctors (PIS) on Monday recommended that doctors who issue certificates allowing parents to exempt their child from being vaccinated for major diseases must get approval from their local medical board to do so.
