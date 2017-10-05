Man seriously injured in fight at Patra migrant squat

Doctors in the western port city of Patra on Thursday were trying to save a man who was stabbed during a brawl at a migrant squat in a former factory.

The brawl reportedly broke out at around 9.30 a.m. between rival migrant groups in the former AVEX factory at Patra port, where hundreds of undocumented migrants are squatting in the hopes of slipping onto a ferryboat to Italy.

The unnamed man was stabbed in the leg during the fight – reportedly between Pakistani and Afghan squatters – and was rushed to hospital with significant blood loss.

Initial reports suggested the injured man to be a Pakistani national, while a man arrested over the stabbing has been identified as an Afghan.

No additional details have been released.