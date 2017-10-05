Greek academics speak out amid violence, intimidation

University academics are protesting a spate of violence and intimidation against colleagues.



On Thursday, Patra University Rector Venetsana Kyriazopoulou condemned the violent interruption of a gathering of department chiefs.



A meeting involving the academics was hijacked by a group of around 30 people. They are said to have verbally attacked the rector and other academics and tried to prevent them from leaving the auditorium where the meeting took place.



The Education Ministry condemned the attack “in the clearest and most categorical way.”



“Such acts have no place in the academic community or society in general,” it said.



The incident came a few days after anti-establishment protesters pasted posters of Panteion University professor Angelos Syrigos around Athens, calling him a “fascist.”



The campaign is thought to have been triggered by the upcoming trial of a student sued by Syrigos over an assault earlier this year.