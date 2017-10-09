Greek design firm Mousegraphics bagged two gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the 11th edition of the Pentawards, a global competition devoted exclusively to packaging design, which took place in Barcelona last month.

Packaging has for some time been a key area of interest for designers looking for innovative and original ideas to make products stand out and be more appealing to consumers.

Established in 1984, Athens-based Mousegraphics has received numerous distinctions and is active in markets from China to Brazil.

“Design has no nationality. If we think along those lines, we limit ourselves. The language of design is universal,” says the company’s owner and creative director, Grigoris Tsaknakis.

The Greek presence at this year’s Pentawards – which, along with Dieline, is considered one of the leading institutions on packaging design in the world – also saw Thessaloniki-based firm Dolphins pick up a silver medal for its packaging for a series of baby care products.

“The design is inspired by children’s touch toys, and, depending on the content of each package, we created details on the packaging in relief, such as small dots that symbolize the pores of the skin or wavy strips for liquid products like shampoo,” explains Thanasis Tsamboukas, the co-founder of Dolphins.