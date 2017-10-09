Chemical weapons suspected in Syrian refugee death

The death on Sunday of a 5-year-old Syrian girl at the Moria reception center on the island of Lesvos was probably due to exposure to chemical weapons in her homeland, according to a coroner’s report released on Monday.



It indicated that the child had sustained deep burns and wounds to the head. Initial reports had indicated that the child, whose family arrived on Lesvos last Tuesday from neighboring Turkey on a smuggling boat, was suffering from serious health problems.



According to the same reports, her parents said they were traveling to Europe to seek treatment. Histological tests are expected to shed further light on the cause of death.