Sorras trial in Crete begins
Online
The lawyer of Sorras, who was not present at the trial, called for the recusal of the court president and the prosecutor, adding that he will sue them for abuse of power.
Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse in Iraklio, Crete on Friday at the beginning of the trial of self-proclaimed trillionaire Artemis Sorras and eight others on charges of distributing false information and incitement.
The lawyer of Sorras, who was not present at the trial, called for the recusal of the court president and the prosecutor, adding that he will sue them for abuse of power.