The Panhellenic Exporters Association (PSE) expects exports to increase between 5 and 7 percent this year compared to 2016, reversing the declining trend of the two previous years.

PSE president Christina Sakellaridi tells Kathimerini that the positive trend observed in the first nine months of 2017, combined with the growth seen in the regions that absorb most Greek produce (Europe and North America), “leads us to the forecast that, excluding fuel products, exports will end the year 5-7 percent higher, between 19.5 and 20 billion euros. When fuel products are included, they will rise 10-14 percent to 28-29 billion. As for the contribution of Greek exports to the country’s gross domestic product, it is estimated at between 15.5 and 16.5 percent, which may be the highest rate in the last 30 years.”

Sakellaridi adds that the prospects for next year are also positive, “as long as the state supports us and makes our work easier by adopting a national strategic plan for exports.”

However, she voices concern about the increase in imports, which has resulted in the growth of the trade deficit this year.