MONDAY

Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) resume talks on the name issue in Brussels under UN mediator Matthew Nimetz. To Tuesday.

The ministers of finance (Euclid Tsakalotos), economy and development (Dimitris Papadimitriou) and tourism (Elena Kountoura) participate in the 19th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum in New York.

A public debate on “Regulatory Power, Interpretation and Change of the Constitution,” organized by the Center for European Constitutional Law, takes place at the Athens Bar Association (60 Academias), starting at 6.15 p.m. (Info: 210.362.3634, www.cecl.gr)

An event titled “For Greece and Cyprus Without Social and Architectural Obstacles” takes place at the Cypriot Embassy in Athens (2A Xenofontos), co-organized by the Panhellenic Association of Paraplegics and People with Mobility Impairments (PASIPKA), New Democracy and the Greek branch of Cyprus’s Democratic Rally party. (Info: info@disy-hellas.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its third-quarter data on turnover in the sectors of information & media, transport and accommodation & food service companies. It will also publish September statistics on construction activity and the October reading of its industrial output index.

Athens-listed Unibios holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attends the One Planet Summit in Paris.

The Women in Business Committee of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its 9th WIB Women Leader Luncheon, featuring Elsie Maio and titled “Enough is Enough: Prepare to be Heard,” in the Hilton Athens hotel’s Galaxy Room from 1 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

ADMIE Holdings holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues the third-quarter readings of its salary costs index.

Listed company Ideal Group holds an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

THURSDAY

Main unions ADEDY and GSEE hold a 24-hour nationwide strike that will affect public transport, ferry services, state schools, archaeological sites and museums etc.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras participates in the European Council in Brussels. To Friday.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its third-quarter manpower survey, October data on industrial import prices, the third-quarter readings of its construction output index, and its 2017 survey on electronic commerce use.

Frigoglass shareholders hold an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

The Representation of the European Commission in Greece and the South-East Europe Program of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) hold a discussion titled “The European Perspective of the Western Balkans: Challenges and Opportunities” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Representation of the European Commission in Greece (2 Vassilissis Sofias, Athens). (Info: 210.725.7124, www.eliamep.gr)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its 6th Agricultural Technology Conference, titled “Climate Change: Challenges and Adjustment” at the American Farming School in Thessaloniki. (Info: 2310.286.453, www.amcham.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes its figures on passengers, vehicle and cargo traffic in Greek ports in the second quarter of the year, service sector turnover in the third quarter, retail commerce employees in the third quarter, museum and archaeological site visitors in August and farming and agriculture imports and exports in October.

Athens-listed firms Lazaridis and Iktinos hold extraordinary general meetings.



SATURDAY



New Democracy's national conference opens at the Metropolitan Expo Center by Athens airport. To Sunday.