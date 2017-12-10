NEWS |

 
France recalls baby food sold in Greece too

TAGS: Food

France has banned the sale and ordered a recall of several baby formula milk and baby food products made by French dairy giant Lactalis after the discovery of salmonella bacteria, consumer protection agency DGCCRF said in a statement on Sunday.

The recall includes products for export, including to Greece, China, Taiwan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Morocco, Lebanon, Sudan, Romania, Serbia, Georgia, Haiti, Colombia and Peru.

The recall follows 20 cases of salmonella infection of infants in France during early December, which had already prompted a limited recall of 12 Lactalis products.

[Reuters]

