Gov't spokesman wades into new war of words with judiciary

In the latest war of words between the leftist government and the Greek judiciary, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told state broadcaster ERT on Monday that he did not understand why the opinion that judges should submit their declaration of assets electronically, like other civil servants, should be regarded as a political intervention.

Wading into a dispute between Council of State President Nikos Sakellariou and Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, Tzanakopoulos said he was surprised at how the judiciary had responded to the minister's comments.

"There is a sense that the judiciary is arguing with itself," Tzanakopoulos told ERT.

"The justice system is obliged to do its job and on the other hand the government is obliged to propose legislation to Parliament," Tzanakopoulos said. "The roles are distinct."