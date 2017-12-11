PM urges foreign investors to be part of Greek 'comeback'

Greece is back on track, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Monday, urging foreign investors to take a chance in the debt-wracked country.

"The land of opportunity is having its gates wide open for highly profitable investments," Tsipras said in a recorded address at the 19th Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum in New York.

"Greece's comeback is here now and is calling on you to be part of it," he said, adding that the country will exit the bailout program in the summer of 2018.

"In this regard we are extremely focused on the next chapter of Greece, the upcoming era beyond austerity and recession – an era of growth, investments and of course prosperity," he said.