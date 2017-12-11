Two arrests made in Colombia, Germany

Two of five suspects wanted by Greek authorities in connection with the theft of medical equipment from hospitals across Greece have been arrested in Germany and Colombia, authorities said on Monday.

Police said international arrest warrants had been issued for the five suspects – all Colombian nationals – for the robberies at the Aghios Savvas Hospital in Athens and others in Lamia, Larissa and Volos in central Greece in May and June this year.

According to police, one of the suspects – a 50-year-old man – was arrested in the Colombian capital of Bogota, while a 25-year-old woman was nabbed in Frankfurt.

Both are expected to be extradited to Greece.

The man is suspected of being one of the masterminds behind the heist, while the woman allegedly received the parcels containing stolen items from the Greek hospitals.

Authorities in Colombia had already found and returned to Greece four endoscopes – two that had been stolen from Aghios Savvas and two from the hospital in Larissa.