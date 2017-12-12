Commuters face upheaval as transport workers join strike

Commuters in Athens will face a difficult day on Thursday as staff on public transport stage work stoppages to coincide with a 24-hour strike called by the country’s two main umbrella labor unions.

The Athens metro, the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway and the tram will only run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while city buses and trolley buses will only be operating between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

There will be no services on the national rail network or the capital’s Proastiakos suburban railway, whose staff will be joining the 24-hour strike, and as a result there will be no rail link to Athens International Airport.

A four-hour walkout by air-traffic controllers will mean a number of domestic flights will be canceled between 8 a.m. and noon.

Meanwhile ferries will remain docked in ports around the country as Greek seamen join the 24-hour action, announced last week by the civil servants’ union ADEDY and private sector union GSEE.