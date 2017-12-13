Authorities to house 156 asylum seekers in Grevena hotels

A total of 156 asylum seekers who were recently moved to the Greek mainland from the Aegean island of Chios will be lodged at three hotels in Grevena, northern Greece, authorities said.



They include 71 people from Syria, 26 from Iraq, 12 from Afghanistan, 20 from the Palestinian Authority, 9 from Kuwait, 3 from Iran, 2 from Somalia, 1 from Sudan and 1 from Guinea.



The procedure is overseen by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).