Nine officers injured after Roma clashes

Nine officers were slightly injured on Thursday in clashes outside a police precinct in Ano Liosia, northern Athens, with dozens of members of the Roma community, who were protesting the death of a 62-year-man in custody.

Protesters threw sticks and stones at police. Kathimerini understands that during the clashes a Roma man – who is well known to authorities due to his criminal record – managed to access police transmissions and shout verbal abuse.

The 62-year-old had been arrested on Monday on previous robbery convictions. But he died on Thursday from “pathological causes.”