The construction sector looks set to see infrastructure projects worth 1.5 billion euros starting next year, offering a much-needed lease of life to the battered domain that is also focusing on important tenders set to be proclaimed or completed within 2018. The latter include the new Athens metro line (Line 4), worth 1.8 billion euros, and the Cretan highway from Iraklio to Hania, budgeted at more than 1 billion.



Due to their size, especially considering the long dry spell of recent years, these projects will by and large set the terms for competition in the sector – separating the winners from the losers.



Projects due to start in 2018 include the 300-million-euro construction of the Lamia-to-Xyniada part of the Athens-to-Thessaloniki national highway and the new Iraklio airport at Kastelli, estimated at 480 million, both conceded to GEK Terna. Another tender is scheduled for the 350-million-euro project for the road link between Salamina and Perama in Attica.



Other projects in the pipeline include the railway tunnel at Sepolia, west of central Athens, and the Halkida ring road in central Evia.