Lena Kitsopoulou | Athens | To January 7

Playwright and stage director Lena Kitsopoulou, known for her bold choices and vibrant style, approaches Euripides' “Antigone” from a satirical point of view by delving into the comedy behind the tragedy's existential angst. “Antigone – Lonely Planet” will be on stage at the Onassis Cultural Center, with English surtitles, on December 23, 25 and 29-30, as well as January 6 and 7, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 7 or 15 euros.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 213.017.8000, www.sgt.gr