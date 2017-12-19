Illegal tsipouro distillery discovered in Fthiotida

An illegal distillery has been discovered in Fthiotida, central Greece, the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) said Tuesday. The distillery, which produced the grape-based tsipouro spirit, was located in a warehouse. Some 1,700 liters of tsipouro were seized at the site.

Officers also arrested the local owner of the distillery and two Albanian men who were working there.

According to the data gathered by SDOE, the illegal unit had produced more than 116,500 liters of alcohol between 2010 and 2017 but only paid duties for just under 12,000 liters.

The unpaid duty is estimated at more than 800,000 euros, while the fines come to 3 million euros.