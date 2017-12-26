Iraklio man chokes his father to death

A 34-year-old man had his father suffocated using a pillow at Iraklio on Crete, police reported on Tuesday.



Around 1 a.m. the man and his 61-year-old father had a strong argument, ending in the son using a pillow to block the mouth and nose of his father who died of asphyxiation.



The tragic incident took place at the home of the two men at the Fortetza area of Iraklio.



Police arrived at the spot alerted by the victim’s sister and arrested the 34-year-old man who confessed to murder.