Toskas promises to have Israeli embassy attackers arrested

Alternate Minister for Public Order Nikos Toskas has personally pledged to the Israeli ambassador in Greece to have the Rouvikonas members who attacked it on Monday arrested.



Extreme left group Rouvikonas made the Embassy of Israel its latest target, hurling paint against the building in northern Athens.



In a telephone conversation Toskas had with the ambassador of Israel on Tuesday he condemned the attack and promised every effort would be made in order to arrest the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice.



The ambassador thanked the minister and informed him of her government’s demand for the arrest of the culprits.