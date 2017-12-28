Over 4,000 migrants transferred from islands to mainland since late November

More than 4,150 migrants and refugees have been transferred from the islands to the Greek mainland between November 27 and December 27, according to data released by the Migration Ministry.

Moreover, 2,323 arrivals to the islands of the eastern Aegean were recorded in the same four week period.

More specifically, 2,264 people were transferred from the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos which also received 1,175 people in the same period.

Transfer numbers from the island of Chios reached 907, while arrivals were at 304. The number of migrants and refugees that left the island of Samos for the mainland was 510. However, arrivals to the island were higher at 762.



The number of individuals transferred from the island of Kos was 189, while 31 arrivals were recorded. Similarly, 243 people were moved from the island of Leros to the mainland.

The island also received 11 arrivals.

