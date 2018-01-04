Olympiakos officially confirmed the sacking of coach Takis Lemonis on Thursday as the Greek champion is said to have reached a deal with Spanish manager Oscar Garcia.



Lemonis, who took over as a caretaker once again last fall after the sacking of Besnik Hasi, has steered the Reds back to the top of the Super League table, but certain disciplinary problems in the club and the rather poor performances just before Christmas have accelerated his replacement, which was always imminent as Olympiakos was eager to hire a foreign manager.



On Thursday the club announced the Greek manager’s departure and on Friday it is said to name his successor. Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo reported on Thursday an agreement between Olympiakos and Garcia.



The Reds reportedly proposed to Lemonis a post in the club while thanking him for helping the team recover from the slump inflicted on it by previous coach Hasi earlier this season.



Hitherto assistant coach Christos Kontis will manage the team for the away league game against Larissa on Sunday.