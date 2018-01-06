MPs to debate controversial bill for new university

Lawmakers on Wednesday will be debating a controversial Education Ministry bill for the creation of the so-called University of Western Attica.

The plan foresees the merger of the technical colleges (TEIs) of Athens and Piraeus into a new institution, in a government decision that is seen by critics as challenging the differences in educational standards at the two different levels of tertiary education.

It is also seen as a move that debases the qualifications of university educators by putting them on a par with their TEI colleagues.

The issue has already sparked numerous protest rallies.