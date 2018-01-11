Coti K | Athens | January 20

St Paul's Sessions, a concert series at St Paul's Anglican Church showcasing the venue's awesome acoustics, presents “The Man From Managra,” an Athens-based alternative folk project by Greek musician, composer, sound engineer and music producer Coti K. Coti K began his career in the mid-80s and has played with various bands including Film Noir, In Trance 95, RAW and Mohammad, and worked as a producer with Raining Pleasure and Tuxedomoon, among others. The Saturday, January 20, show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 13 euros. Advanced reservations are recommended, at www.stpaulssessions.gr.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,

Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906