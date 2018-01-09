The port of Elefsina is among the 10 regional ports to be privatized.

State sell-off fund TAIPED will on Tuesday present the Shipping Ministry with the prospects of the concession of the infrastructure of 10 regional ports with international interest to private investors.

The ports in question are those of Igoumenitsa, Alexandroupoli, Lavrio, Kavala, Patra, Corfu, Elefsina, Rafina, Iraklio and Volos. The stakes of the authorities controlling them have been transferred to TAIPED since 2012.

Aris Xenofos, the chairman of TAIPED, met on Monday with the heads of the above ports’ authorities and, according to sources from the Shipping Ministry, informed them that the fund has already conducted a first round of talks with candidate investors.

Sources have told Kathimerini that the feasibility study for the concession of the ports has been completed, although specific studies on the port activities that attract investor interest have not yet been done, and the necessary consultants have not been hired either.

What has already been decided, and is also included in the bailout review’s required prior actions, is that the port of Alexandroupoli in Thrace will be the first to be utilized.