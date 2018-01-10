Greek church leaders discuss FYROM name issue

The Perpetual Holy Synod of the Church of Greece was set to convene again on Wednesday to discuss recent developments regarding negotiations between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over the name dispute.



In comments made on Tuesday, on the first day of the synod which brings together 12 metropolitan bishops, Archbishop Ieronymos said that the Church of Greece cannot remain “indifferent” to a national issue of this magnitude.



The church leaders were expected to reiterate previous positions held by the Church of Greece that object to the use of the term “Macedonia.”