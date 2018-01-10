Austerity protesters reach Greek PM's office

Anti-austerity protesters in Greece have reached the entrance of the prime minister’s official residence, as demonstrations intensify against a new austerity bill due to be voted in Parliament next Monday.

Police said one officer was hospitalized with light injuries while trying to stop the protesters getting out of a bus that drove up to the heavily-guarded site. The protesters eventually left peacefully and no arrests were reported.

Lawmakers on Wednesday began debating the 1,326-page bill that includes further benefit cuts, stricter rules on strikes, and plans to start online auctions of properties in mortgage default. The measures are deeply unpopular with the left-wing government’s former political allies.

Protests are planned later Wednesday outside courts in opposition to the online auctions. [AP]