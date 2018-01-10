Perpetual Holy Synod says it will 'not back down' over name dispute
The Perpetual Holy Synod of the Church of Greece has agreed it will “not back down” over the use of the word “Macedonia” in the name dispute between Athens and Skopje, Kathimerini understands.
In comments made Wednesday, Archbishop Ieronymos said the Church was following developments “with anxiety and emotion,” adding that the issue does not only have a national and political dimension, but also an ecclesiastical one.