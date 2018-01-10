Clerical Poets | Athens | January 11

Five contemporary Greek composers – Iakovos Konitopoulos, Alexandros Mouzas, Vassiliki Filippaiou, Alexandra Papastefanou and Leonidas Kanaris – have set to music clerical poems by Panagiotis Kapodistrias, Stylianos S. Charkianakis, Evangelos Galanis and Moisis Agioreitis. These compositions of Greek Orthodox hymns will be performed at the Goethe Institute on Thursday, January 11, by soprano Daphne Panourgia, pianist Marios Kazas and Lebanese cantor Roni Bou Saba. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge. There will be an introductory talk in Greek.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Kolonaki,

tel 210.366.1000