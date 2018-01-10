Greeks in Paris | Athens | January 11

Pianist Diana Vranoussi will perform works by two composers of Greek heritage who lived in Paris in the 19th century: Camille Marie Stamaty (1811-1870), a famous pianist and educator, who also taught Camille Saint-Saens, among others, and Mario Foscarina-Damaschino (1850-1921), a talented but little-known woman composer. The performance at the Athens Concert Hall is complemented by other works composed by their contemporaries and acquaintances. It starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr