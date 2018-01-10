MULTIMEDIA |

 
Protesters rail against property foreclosures

Protesters take part in a demonstration against property foreclosures outside a court in Athens on Wednesday. The placards read ‘No to the crime of foreclosures.’ Property auctions at Greek courts were suspended again yesterday – until the end of the month – following a decision by notaries who claim to have come under attack from anti-austerity protesters for simply doing their job. Among the provisions in the multi-bill to be voted on in Parliament on Monday is a measure facilitating electronic property auctions. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

