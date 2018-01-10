This week’s multi-bill provides for the abolition of the Public Holdings Company (EDHS) and the exemption of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) and Attiko Metro from the state holdings entity for the time being.

The termination of EDHS is aimed at reducing the bureaucracy and cost of founding the company, although this is all on paper as EDHS was never set up in the first place even though its foundation was legislated in May 2016.

The state companies whose ownership was supposed to be transferred to EDHS will become direct subsidiaries of the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP). Although the law had dictated the transfer to EDHS of OSE, Attiko Metro, the Hellenic Vehicle Industry (ELVO) and Building Infrastructures (KTYP), the multi-bill has exempted them until the recording of their assets is completed.

Therefore the 16 corporations to enter the HCAP hyperfund are: the Athens Olympic Sports Center (OAKA), the Athens Transport Corporation (OASA), Road Transport SA (OSY), Urban Rail Transport SA (STASY), Hellenic Post (ELTA), the Athens and Thessaloniki Water Companies (EYDAP and EYATH), Public Power Corporation (PPC), Athens International Airport, Hellenic Saltworks, ETVA Industrial Areas, Corinth Canal SA, the Central Market and Fisheries Organization, the Thessaloniki Central Market, Helexpo and Duty Free Shops.