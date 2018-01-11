NEWS |

 
Six media firms apply for TV permits, Mega stays out

Representatives of six media companies submitted applications on Thursday to the National Broadcasting Council (ESR) in Athens for a forthcoming tender for private television licenses.

The six applications were from the companies representing Skai, Star, Alpha, ANT1 and Epsilon and from a firm called Tileoptiki Elliniki.

Mega channel did not submit a tender, prompting employees to air a televised protest.

A government-organized auction for TV licenses in 2016 was revoked by a top Greek court which ruled that ESR must oversee such a competition.

