Lamia got the biggest scalp of its history in the Greek Cup, eliminating Panathinaikos on Wednesday after successfully defending its lead from the first leg at the second game in Athens. All other favorites advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament.



Cash-strapped Panathinaikos is in constant decline, with the latest episode in its downfall being getting dumped out of the only competition it could realistically challenge for. Lamia defended the 4-1 result on its frozen pitch at home last month, losing 1-0 to the Greens at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, to an Anthony Mounier 73rd-minute goal.



Kevin Mirallas played 85 minutes in his first game after his return to Olympiakos, but it was Uros Djurdjevic who scored both goals in the champion’s 2-0 win over Platanias. The Reds went through on a 4-0 aggregate score.



AEK downed Panetolikos again, this time just by a 1-0 score at home through an Helder Lopes goal, for a 5-0 aggregate result. Likewise PAOK scored a second win over Trikala, 2-1 at home with an Aleksandar Prijovic brace to go through 7-2 overall.



Panionios made it two out of two over OFI winning 1-0 on Crete on Tuesday after its 2-0 victory last month, and Atromitos beat Asteras Tripolis 1-0 in Peristeri on Thursday after its win by the same score at Tripoli.



Levadiakos suffered at the hands of PAS Giannina, going down 4-0 at Ioannina, making its 1-0 home win irrelevant. On the contrary nine-man Larissa managed to defend its 3-0 home win losing only 2-0 at Xanthi in a match that had three red cards.



Therefore the eight teams to enter Monday’s draw will be Lamia, Olympiakos, AEK, PAOK, Panionios, Atromitos, PAS Giannina and Larissa.