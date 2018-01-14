No metro, ISAP, buses, trolley or tram on Monday

Commuters in the capital are set for another day of frustration on Monday as public transport workers walk off the job in protest at the government’s multi-bill of austerity measures and reforms which is to be voted on in Parliament later in the day.



There will be no services on the Athens metro, the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP), trolley buses, city buses or the tram.



Some flight disruptions are expected too as air traffic controllers hold a work stoppage from noon to 3 p.m.



Last week, the president of the metro workers’ union (SELMA), Spyros Revythis, indicated that more strikes might be on the cards.



“We will meet on Wednesday with a proposal to continue and let’s see if the government jails us,” he said.



Meanwhile, there will be no trials or court hearings from 9 to 11 a.m. today as the country’s judges and prosecutors walk off the job for two hours in protest against government reforms.