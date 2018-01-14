Sergio Araujo scored twice for AEK against PAS Giannina.

PAOK and AEK scored three goals each to leapfrog over Olympiakos at the top of the Super League table on Sunday, as the Reds will play their match on Monday, at home against Lamia.



PAOK was a class above struggling Kerkyra and won 3-0 away thanks to goals from Leo Matos, Djalma Campos and Dimitris Pelkas.



A few hours later AEK matched PAOK’s 37 points (two more than Olympiakos) with a hard-fought 3-1 win over PAS Giannina in Athens.



The Yellows led via Marco Livaja, PAS equalized with Iraklis Garoufalias before Sergio Araujo scored twice – his second coming two minutes from time just as 10-man PAS had launched forward to equalize.



Atromitos, in fourth (with 33 points) suffered its second loss of the season getting upset by visiting Panetolikos. The Agrinio team, with Traianos Dellas on its bench, won 1-0 to rise to joint 11th.



Panionios drew 1-1 at Apollon Smyrnis and has been joined in fifth (on 26 points) by Asteras Tripolis, winner of visitor Larissa with a 3-1 score.



An away loss is hardly news for Panathinaikos, but the 3-2 defeat at Levadiakos may spell more important news in the Athens giant given the reaction of its manager, Marinos Ouzounidis, during and after the game.



The game at Livadia started on a water-logged pitch on Saturday, it was interrupted after just nine minutes and continued on Sunday, to see Levadiakos score three goals in the first 50 minutes via Joao Francisco Favaro, Mohamed Youssouf and Pavlos Mitropoulos.



Ouzounidis was seen sinking inside his coat, hardly willing to tell anything to his players, before they reduced their arrears via Robin Lod and Lucas Villafanes late in the game.



On Saturday Xanthi beat bottom team Platanias Hanion 3-2.