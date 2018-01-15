Sports Digest: Olympiakos and AEK to face off in Cup, again

SOCCER: Olympiakos will face AEK in the quarterfinals of the Greek Cup, with the first game midweek next week and the return two weeks later. This will be the fourth consecutive season the two sides will meet in the competition. The other pairings in Monday’s draw were PAOK vs Atromitos, Panionios vs Lamia and PAS Giannina vs Larissa.

SOCCER: Goals from Marko Marin and Karim Ansarifard gave Olympiakos a 2-0 home win over Lamia on Monday and sent the Reds back to the top of the Super League table, one point ahead of AEK and PAOK.

TENNIS: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in straight sets to Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Australian Open.