Pair nabbed after holding 11 migrants to ransom

Police in Thessaloniki were on Tuesday questioning two Pakistani men believed to have held 11 migrants captive in a warehouse outside the northern port city, demanding ransom money from their relatives in Pakistan.

Police were alerted when three of the captives managed to escape from the warehouse on Monday.

Officers subsequently raided the premises, finding seven men – Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Afghan nationals.

The migrants are believed to have entered Greece illegally across the Evros River last week and to have been subsequently moved to the warehouse by their abductors, who then contacted their relatives seeking ransom money.