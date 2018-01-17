Rouvikonas storms Finance Ministry in Athens

Members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) on Wednesday stormed the Finance Ministry building in central Athens, reports say.



According to the same reports, about 30 individuals managed to reach the sixth floor which hosts the office of Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, scattering flyers and shouting slogans against the austerity policies implemented by Greece’s leftist-led coalition.



It was not clear if the minister was present during the assault.



Rouvikonas is responsible for dozens of similar actions, including more violent acts of vandalism and assaults against perceived targets, including state offices, financial agencies, media, and politicians.